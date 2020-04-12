10 Times The Undertaker secretly helped WWE Superstars

The Undertaker has never shied away from extending a helping hand to young Superstars in WWE

Why does Cody Rhodes think that The Undertaker is his 'God'?

There are several wonderful stories about one of the most intimidating characters in WWE history

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic Superstars in not just WWE, but also in the entire pro-wrestling world. His legendary WrestleMania streak, his incredible supernatural gimmick, and his unmatched dedication for the craft have established him as a legend of the business.

Undertaker has been entertaining us for over three decades and his recent Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 reminded us of his glory days. This match was huge for Styles and ‘Taker looked better than he had in the last seven years. It’s no secret that The Deadman never hesitates in putting young talents over with the crowd.

There are several WWE Superstars, both in the past and present, who credit ‘Taker for his impeccable bits of advice that helped them make a name for themselves.

In this article, we will take a look at ten Superstars who were helped by Undertaker, both inside and outside the squared circle. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#10 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was destined to be a star and he worked hard for it

Cody Rhodes is one of the brains behind All Elite Wrestling which is slowly rising through the ranks and is being perceived as the next big competition for WWE. Before the start of AEW, there was a time when Cody was a part of WWE where he stayed until May 2016. It was during this time when he shared a special moment with The Undertaker.

This story dates back to 2008 when Cody participated in his first-ever Royal Rumble. During the match, there was a spot that saw him attacking The Phenom and the latter instantly decided to let the young talent find a moment of glory amidst the commotion inside the ring.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Cody revealed that during his Royal Rumble encounter with The Undertaker, he was discreetly asked by ‘Taker to hit him with a dropkick. The moment went on to become one of the highlights of the match and Cody admitted to putting The Deadman on a pedestal following the incident.

While recalling that moment with The Undertaker, Cody was quoted saying:

“I feel the camera on me and I can see myself on the screen. I see Undertaker in the corner. I thought, ‘F*** it. I’m going to do it’. I go over and I hit this man as hard as I’ve hit anyone in the back of the head. I felt him stop. [He does the slow head turn]. I’m the bad guy now. I’m [backing away]. All of a sudden he goozles me.

“I think I’m going up. He says, ‘kick me in the knee.’ I kick him in the knee, he lets his hand go. And he goes, ‘dropkick me.’ I jump up, dropkick him, he takes a bump! You can see, I didn’t know what to do. The goal is to get the guy out of the match, but I’m not going to pick him up. So I just go over to the corner and start fake punching somebody.”

“But man, after that, ‘Taker was God to me. Everything about this guy is about giving back. He absolutely did not need to do that. Plus, I stiffed the hell out of him. I love The Undertaker.”

