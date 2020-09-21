Rey Mysterio is a legend in the pro wrestling industry, who became a successful Superstar in WWE despite his short stature. The WWE veteran has been in the pro wrestling business for three decades, and is coming to the end of his career. Known for his high-flying moves, athleticism, never-say-die attitude, and his exquisitely designed masks, Mysterio has won over fans for a long time. But, fans have not been happy about watching Rey Mysterio unmasked, be it in WCW or WWE.

Mysterio, in an interview that he gave a few years ago, revealed that he was against being unmasked when he was in WCW. He revealed what was frustrating about the whole affair:

“I was strongly against it! I don’t think WCW understood what the mask meant to me, to my fans and to my family. It was a very bad move on their behalf. The fans wanted Rey Mysterio with the mask and losing it hurt me a lot. It was also frustrating that it didn’t come as the climax to a feud with another masked wrestler, but in a throwaway match.”

But, over the years, Mysterio has himself posted pictures of him being unmasked, as the advent of social media has made it difficult to hide his identity. Let's take a look at 10 Rey Mysterio unmasked photos:

Kurt Angle and The Great Khali with Rey Mysterio

Mysterio has had dream matches with several different Superstars, be it an Olympic hero like Kurt Angle or a giant like The Great Khali.

Kurt Angle and The Great Khali with Rey Mysterio unmasked

Angle and Mysterio had a fantastic match at SummerSlam 2002 to kick off the show. The two supremely gifted Superstars had a few more matches over the years.

Advertisement

Rey Mysterio unmasked with his son Dominik

Rey Mysterio unmasked with his son, Dominik

Rey Mysterio's son Dominik is the newest WWE Superstar, as the junior Mysterio made his in-ring debut earlier this year at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins. Dominik doesn't wear a mask at the moment, but he revealed in an interview earlier this year that he will wear it in the future "mainly because of tradition".

Rey Mysterio unmasked backstage with WWE Superstars

Rey Mysterio and Titus O'Neil backstage in WWE with face masks

Rey Mysterio and Torrie Wilson backstage at a WCW show

Rey Mysterio backstage with Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel

At last year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, Tyson Fury made his in-ring debut for WWE. He met up with Rey Mysterio backstage, who was unmasked, wearing just a hoodie.

Tyson Fury and Rey Mysterio (Credit: Metro )

Rey Mysterio unmasked backstage at Crown Jewel (Credit: Metro )

Fury is seemingly a fan of Mysterio, as he has worn the WWE legend's mask in the past.

Rey Mysterio with Konnan and John Morrison

John Morrison, Rey Mysterio, and Konnan on the Jericho Cruise in 2018

Former WCW and TNA wrestler Konnan is a good friend of Rey Mysterio. Konnan was, in fact, trained by Mysterio's uncle, Rey Mysterio Sr.

Rey Mysterio unmasked in WWE

Rey Mysterio unmasked by Randy Orton

While Rey Mysterio's most famous unmasking was back in 1999 in WCW's SuperBrawl IX, he has been unmasked on numerous occasions in WWE. The most recent ones in WWE have happened against Randy Orton, which many claim to be an accidental unmasking, and the other one being Andrade.

Rey Mysterio unmasked by Andrade on WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio with Chris Jericho

Rey Mysterio (L) with Chris Jericho (R) in Japan

Rey Mysterio has had a long career, and with it, he has developed numerous friendships in the pro wrestling business. One wrestler who he calls his close friend is Chris Jericho.

Mysterio spoke about his friendship with Jericho last year in an interview with talkSPORT:

"I have the utmost respect for Jericho for what he’s accomplishing and what he’s accomplished throughout his whole career. And I take my hat off to him for everything he has done. I love Jericho to death. Besides being working partners, we’re friends. And I think that’s the most important feeling despite being in the same company together at different points."