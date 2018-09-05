Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 Richest WWE Superstars Ever

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
05 Sep 2018

In the wrestling business, it is all about the money.
Wrestling is a hard business to be a part of. While the fans might believe that all the wrestlers they see on television are multi-millionaires, the truth is very different. In fact, a good portion of pro wrestlers have to work very hard just to make ends meet.

But then there are the top stars. The superstars who make millions of dollars every year, Today we will focus on these superstars. The men who have managed to become super rich by punching people in their faces for a living.

Here are the 10 richest WWE Superstars of all time.

#10. Mick Foley - $18 Million

Mick Fole
The Hardcore Legend.

Mick Foley is one of the most beloved superstars in WWE history. For years, Foley put his body on the line for the entertainment of the fans and as a result, he earned universal respect and appreciation.

Surprisingly, Mick Foley is one of the smartest superstars as well and has managed to amass a large wealth over the years. On top of being one of the most renowned wrestlers ever, Foley is also a pretty popular author. Over the years, he has written a number of bestselling books as well which have surely added to his fortune.

Funnily, Foley is also known for his penny-pinching ways. He has often rented cheap cars and stayed at cheap motels just to save the extra dollar.

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 10 richest WWE superstars
