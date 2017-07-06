10 Shocking Moments from WWF (WWE) 1994

A look back at the most shocking moments from an impressive year for WWF's New Generation.

06 Jul 2017

The year of the Kliq

While the so-called ‘New Generation’ era from 1993-1997 isn’t generally regarded as a high point for the WWE, 1994 was a year that saw the company defy many of its low expectations. The year was filled with a more than passable set of PPVs and the emergence of new stars that would all have some bearing on the wrestling business going forward. The year also saw Vince McMahon take a huge hit in terms of his PR reputation, which threatened to bury to the company for good.

While there were many superstars that deserve high recognition for their contribution to the WWF at this time, there was one rivalry in particular that set the wrestling world alight. 1994 was a time in which the old guard well and truly stepped out of the picture, with a new cohort of hungry, talented individuals now expected to take the torch and lead the WWF into the new century. How successful were they in doing so? Here are 10 shocking moments from WWF(WWE) 1994 that might help us decide:

#1 Double winners at the Royal Rumble

First time ever

Looking back on the WWF career of Lex Luger, there are several elements to it that more modern WWE fans might recognise in 2017. We’ve unfortunately become used to seeing a lot of 50/50 booking in the modern era, which has resulted in many superstars losing their momentum, seemingly at the worst possible times.

You get the impression that if guys like Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns were around in the 80s and 90s, Vince would have done everything he could to get them as over as possible. We’d be seeing grand spectacle main events between the two at Wrestlemania or Summerslam, and the era would very much be built around them.

For one reason or another, this is not how the WWE works anymore, and an early precursor to this kind of confused, 50/50 booking back in the early 90s was Lex Luger. Originally handpicked by Vince to be the next Hulk Hogan, Lex’s early momentum would be dragged from under his feet after he failed to win the WWF Championship at Summerslam 93. Rumour has it that Vince wanted to wait until Wrestlemania and have Lex be crowned there instead, but somewhere along the way, plans obviously changed.

Bret Hart was busy making a name for himself throughout much of 1993, competing in the main event of Wrestlemania 9, winning King of the Ring and feuding with Jerry Lawler. Fans were becoming increasingly hot on the Hitman, and it’s safe to say Bret was able to appeal to more of the WWF audience compared with Luger. This tension between the two all culminated at the Royal Rumble 1994 where, for the first time, the historic event had two joint winners.

Looking back at the footage, the two men actually did a fairly good job of landing at the same time, although the replays never gave the viewing audience at home a clear look to see who really did hit the floor first.

Then followed a period of time in which the referees were debating amongst themselves who to give the victory to, and it was here that Lex Luger must have been feeling pretty forlorn.

While different officials were holding up Bret and Lex’s arms in victory, the crowd were clearly more into Hart, cheering noticeably louder every time his hand was raised. Whether or not this sealed the deal for Lex in terms of who would win the championship at Wrestlemania isn’t totally clear, but it must have had a huge impact on Vince’s decision.

