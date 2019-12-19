10 Superstars from WWE in 2000 who’ll enter at least their third decade with the company in 2020

A number of WWE Superstars will be entering their third decade with the company in 2020

WWE has proven to be the dream workplace for many wrestlers over the years. While some have had to work in different promotions for years to prove their worth before scoring a WWE contract, others have been blessed enough to begin their wrestling career with the company itself. Many Superstars have left the company for different reasons only to return after having varying levels of success in other promotions and in other non-wrestling careers. On the other hand, many Superstars have stuck to the company for decades and will likely continue to re-sign until their retirement, and then stay with the company in some capacity, be it backstage producer, trainer, or ambassador.

In this article, we will look at ten Superstars who were part of WWE in 2000 and earlier, and will be competing for the company for at least a third different decade in 2020.

#10 Shelton Benjamin (2000s, 2010s, 2020s)

Benjamin has fought against the biggest and best Superstars of WWE

Shelton Benjamin may not be a big name in WWE today, but he was definitely a future star when he initially walked into the company in 2000. He signed with WWE and was assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) where he formed the "Minnesota Stretching Crew" with Brock Lesnar.

Benjamin was moved to the main roster in 2002 and was paired up with Charlie Haas to join Kurt Angle. The two came under Angle’s wing and were called 'Team Angle' and saw a lot of success for the next few months before being fired by Angle. They did just fine after that, rechristening themselves ‘The World's Greatest Tag Team’.

Along with Haas, Benjamin was one of WWE’s best tag team wrestlers and won the titles on a few occasions.

After the team broke up during a brand draft, Shelton started a singles run in 2004. He defeated Triple H three times on episodes of RAW and also won the Intercontinental Championship on three separate occasions. He's also a former United States Champion.

Even though Benjamin has been in and out of the company in the last decade, he will be starting the new decade with WWE as a member of the RAW brand.

