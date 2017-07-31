10 WWE Superstars who are immensely popular among non-wrestling fans

A look at 10 WWE superstars who have transcended the world of wrestling.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 15:44 IST

More than pro-wrestlers.

The world of pro-wrestling has had its ups and downs in terms of cultural relevance over the years. In the 1980s, it was building partnerships with the worlds of film, TV and music, only to experience a sharp decline as overall interest levels dropped throughout the early 90s.

Then, as pop-culture in the US took on a more anti-authoritarian feel at the turn of the century, WWE once again became a trend setter for people across the world. Stars from that era and others are now well-known amongst fans who have since fallen away from wrestling, but every now and then the company will produce a superstar that manages to capture the imagination of people with no interest in sports entertainment whatsoever. Here is a look at 10 WWE superstars that are immensely popular among non-wrestling fans:

#1 Hulk Hogan

The Ultimate Icon

When you mention professional wrestling to anybody, whether they are avid fans or someone who hasn't watched a single second of it, more often than not they will at least know who Hulk Hogan is. Hogan's fame is a testament to how big and culturally relevant wrestling used to be back in the 1980s.

Hogan paved the way for guys like The Rock and John Cena by being able to transcend the squared circle, finding himself in Hollywood movies and sitting across from prime time chat show hosts on a consistent basis. Hogan was 'the man' back in the 80s, and it was more than just the wrestling industry that wanted a piece of him.

While his current reputation is a little shaky at best, the Hogan name has been used to market everything from energy drinks to food blenders over the years. He has also tried his hand at opening restaurants, including Pastamania in Minnesota as well as the more recent Hogan's Beach eatery in Tampa.

There has also been his movie career of course. Some of his more well-known appearances were in Rocky III as 'Thunderlips', and his more prominent roles in The Nanny and No Holds Barred.

While the present does appear bleak for Hogan, there is no counting him out just yet. A thawing of his relationship with WWE is probably not too far away, but whatever happens in the future, he certainly has quite the career to look back on.