10 Superstars Who Helped Revolutionize SmackDown

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.56K // 10 Oct 2018, 16:31 IST

The Undertaker and Lesnar have been the faces of the WWE

There are many superstars who have helped the WWE develop into what it is today. Superstars such as The Rock, Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker are names that have become synonymous with the name of the company.

Similarly, many superstars have helped develop and revolutionize the brands that exist within the WWE. SmackDown is one such brand which has been bolstered with the help of some top superstars which became icons during their time in the company.

SmackDown 1000 is just around the corner, and the WWE has already announced that many iconic superstars will be returning to the brand for one-night to celebrate the success of SmackDown. The WWE has also released their own list of the ‘15 greatest Superstars in SmackDown history’ which feature some unforgettable great names.

However, we have compiled a list of the 10 former and current superstars who helped revolutionize the SmackDown brand, and bring it to the level it is today.

#10 AJ Styles

AJ Styles is currently the WWE Champion and has become the longest reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown’s history. Even though he’s a recent edition to the brand, being there for only about 2 years, AJ Styles has catapulted into becoming the face of the brand and the company altogether.

This has been made possible by the absence of John Cena and other established past superstars. He has also pulled many fans from other wrestling promotions towards the WWE and has become one of the top wrestlers in the industry.

Currently, SmackDown is known as “The House That AJ Styles Built”, and there is no denying that he will help the brand grow even more if he stays with it for the next few years.

