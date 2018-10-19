×
10 Swerves That Could Happen In The WWE By The End Of 2018 

Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.11K   //    19 Oct 2018, 01:19 IST

Will someone turn on The Shield again?
Will someone turn on The Shield again?

Everyone likes being surprised and that certainly extends to the world of wrestling and the WWE. When Shane returned last year it blew the roof off, when Rey Mysterio appeared in the Royal Rumble it was huge. Sure we all love spoilers and finding things out in advance, but wrestling is at it's best when it shocks us.

In the last week or so we've already seen a whole host of crazy things that happened within the WWE that would have surprised everyone, most notably Dean Ambrose shoving Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre turning on each other and Batista squaring up to Triple H.

But, with only a couple of months left until the year is over, the WWE still has plenty of time to throw in a few more unexpected curveballs. Here are 10 swerves that could happen in the WWE by the end of 2018.

#10 Stephanie McMahon costs Ronda Rousey the victory at Evolution siding with The Bellas

Stephanie McMahon might have a score to settle with Ronda Rousey
Stephanie McMahon might have a score to settle with Ronda Rousey

Stephanie McMahon has found herself on the receiving end of a Ronda Rousey armbar a few times this year, and with Rousey's big match against Nikki Bella at the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view coming up, not might be the best time for the Raw Commissioner to get her revenge.

We know that Stephanie McMahon will be there and we've seen she's still playing a heel in the SmackDown 1,000th episode as she interrupted Shane McMahon, criticized him and then mocked her father, Vince McMahon, for being old.

Stephanie McMahon continuing her 'Stone Cold/Vince McMahon'-esque relationship with Ronda at the biggest show ever for the women of the WWE by costing the popular champion the Raw Women's title and siding with the Bella Twins would be a huge moment deserving of the occasion.

1 / 10 NEXT
