6 takeaways from Chris Jericho's The Words of Jericho

Want to know what happens at Jericho's spoken word shows? Well... WE JUST MADE THE LIST!

Glasgow is Jericho!

It was Monday, May 21st 2018, Chris Jericho had returned to Glasgow. Last time Y2J was in Scotland was at a sold-out show just along the road from tonight's venue fronting Fozzy.

On Monday though? Well, in Kane's words, "Packed to the rafters, couldn't get anyone else in there."

He did it again. Y2J sold out a spoken word show in Glasgow's ABC, home of Europe's largest revolving disco ball. This time, 600 Jerichoholics were packed in to hear the nine-time Intercontinental Champion, well, speak!

Chris Jericho is, arguably, one of the greatest of all time (it even says so on his trunks) and when it comes to longevity, staying relevant and reinventing yourself, he's probably THE single greatest wrestler in existence - so what stories will he tell?

Well, some odd revelations about Brodus Clay and Ryback came up, but also advice from the Undertaker on THAT Fandango feud, his not-so-glamorous celebration after beating The Rock and Stone Cold in the same night, and a massive story about the origins of Mitch The Plant!

So, we're running down the top ten. Stay tuned and see what makes The List!

#6 The jacket of Jericho - it always lights up, maaaaaan!

..until two unlikely stars break it before your Mania match

I’ve seen him wrestle, I’ve seen him rock out with Fozzy, but listening to @IAmJericho speak tonight was maybe the most special of all.



Chris Jericho took to the stage in Glasgow after a ten-minute countdown showing an incredible video package of all of his accomplishments in the worlds of wrestling and music and, well, OF COURSE he was wearing a light-up jacket.

It was, in fact, the same one he wore at WrestleMania 28 (as a fan points out when Y2J says he's bad with numbers). You remember, the half lit-up one?

No?

Well, Jericho opens up that he had a cunning plan to hide his broken jacket after Christian and Brodus Clay tried it on before Y2J's match with CM Punk, breaking the jacket before his grand entrance!

In fan footage below, you can see Jericho's jacket has an obvious malfunction, but it wasn't instantly obvious at the time, as the nine-time Intercontinental Champion hatched a plan to avoid being laughed at by Vince, as had happened on a previous occasion.

Y2J worked the camera, not allowing a glimpse of the broken side of his attire to be shown.

The irony, Jericho says, that his plan all along with the jackets was to have someone eventually destroy one. When Dean Ambrose eventually did, nothing he could do to it would stop the lights from blinking. Meanwhile, Brodus Clay tried one on once.