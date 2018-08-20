The biggest winners and losers from SummerSlam 2018

A seismic shift.

SummerSlam 2018 is in the books. Four major titles changed hands and the landscape of the WWE looks far different than it looked before the show. Despite the show's importance, however, it was only a lukewarm effort, marred with poor booking, and doesn't compete with NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 on Saturday night (which isn't a new phenomenon by any means, in fairness).

Ultimately, once past the kickoff, the show started hot, lagged in the middle, and picked up some until it reached its anticlimactic conclusion. Its absurdly long length didn't help matters. The one match that had the potential to become a match of the year candidate was ultimately prey to a questionable finish.

No new stars were made, though one was solidified, and there were a few burials to be found. Who made the most out of what's likely to be the final SummerSlam in Brooklyn's Barclays Center? Who truly got buried?

Losers: The Revival

Just two more casualties to a comedy run by comedy jobbers which has overstayed its welcome by about a month. Rollups of Doom were to be liberally found, as the "B-Team" accidentally lucked themselves into another victory.

Unfortunately, the act is now exhausted, and the longer this keeps up, the bigger a joke the tag team titles become. We all know how they've been treated since The Bar dropped them at WrestleMania.

With The Revival now falling to the wayside, it remains to be seen whether the Authors of Pain will step up. They haven't been in the best place since their Raw debut in April, either. Even so, they're in the best place to challenge, which shows how poorly the tag team landscape is.

Raw's tag team division remains as one of the worst in the company. Unfortunately, this was an opportunity for a reset that the company simply chose not to take.

