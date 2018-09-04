10 things that could happen if Undertaker and Shawn Michaels meet in the ring.

Before Brock Lesnar ended the Undertaker's streak, there was a great deal of speculation as to who, if anyone could end the legendary Wrestlemania record. Up and coming wrestlers battled with legends to see who might be the one to pull of the impossible.

At Wrestlemania 25, Michaels would step up to the plate and engaged Undertaker in a match that would become a benchmark for both their careers. In fact, the match was so nice, they did it twice--and the second time, HBK put his career on the line.

As history tells it, Undertaker defeated Michaels at Wrestlemania 26 and vanquished him for good. Michaels is retired...or is he? Shawn has openly discussed a possible return to journalists and on social media, and has repeatedly said he wants to face a wrestler from his generation if and when it happens. Could that opponent be Taker?

Fans were teased with the prospect of Undertaker facing down Michaels in the ring recently on Monday Night Raw. The hoopla surrounding a potential rematch between the two legends seems to have largely overshadowed the actual match that is happening between Triple H and Undertaker at the Super Show Down Under in Australia.

Speculation has run rampant, and now all eyes will certainly be on the Super Show and the triumvirate of Undertaker, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels. Almost certainly the bout will be an important chapter of the saga between HBK and Taker.

So, if the two legends do indeed lock up again, what can fans expect? How will they top their two previous encounters, especially their WM 25 match which had been held up as the greatest of all time until Omega vs. Okada part two eclipsed it?

Here are then things that could happen if Undertaker and Shawn Michaels lock horns again at Wrestlemania.

#1.A strong build-up culminating at the match.

Expect WWE to pull out all the stops for this clash of two wrestling titans. The two will likely engage in a long series of confrontations that won't be official matches but will still stoke fan excitement to breakneck levels.

No one can craft their hype machine quite like the WWE, and with the full creative force of the entire company behind this match it may take on epic proportions before it even happens.

