10-time champion, 58-year-old legend - 4 stars who could return to WWE with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania and hasn't been seen since. The Tribal Chief appears to have been kicked out of The Bloodline as Solo Sikoa has changed all the rules following his loss.

Sikoa has recruited Tama Tonga, which could lead to Roman Reigns being forced to make his return to the company with several other stars in order to challenge the new Bloodline that is forming.

If Reigns is forced to fight when he returns to WWE, whether it's in weeks or months, he could ask several stars to return with him.

#4. Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu has reportedly been signed by WWE and many fans believed he would be the one to debut and align with The Bloodline on SmackDown. Instead, it was Tama Tonga, and now it's unclear where Jacob will fit in.

Jacob would be the perfect person to go up against Solo Sikoa if Reigns is forced to fight against his own family, especially if The Rock is the man behind the change in Sikoa's character this past week. Roman Reigns returning and adding Jacob Fatu to his Bloodline would be a huge move.

#3. Jey Uso

There have been a lot of theories posted online over the past few days, but one of the best seems to feature the new Bloodline against the old Bloodline. This would mean that Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy would have to reunite in order to fight whoever Solo Sikoa recruits.

It would be interesting to see when Roman Reigns returns and if all three members are drafted to the same brand so they can once again form a bond and fight for their family.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

Solo Sikoa has had quite the change in attitude following WrestleMania, and it's not hard to imagine why. He wasn't a part of WrestleMania, so he didn't lose on the show, which could be why he has an issue with the ones who represented The Bloodline and lost.

There is one man who could talk some sense into his own son, if Roman Reigns decides that it's time to call on the elders and ask Rikishi for some help controlling the youngest Uso. Sikoa may respond to his father or his father could be forced to take drastic action and align with Reigns in order to settle the issues with Sikoa.

#1. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso was attacked and then kicked out of The Bloodline on SmackDown this past week, which means that it's unlikely he will be part of the next few weeks of shows. If Jimmy Uso takes some time away from WWE following the attack, then it would be interesting to see if he is able to return with Roman Reigns.

Jimmy Uso is still a part of The Bloodline, as far as Reigns is aware, so he would want to bring him back and make it clear that he has his own Bloodline, and The Usos are a major part of that.

