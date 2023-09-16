10-time champion to follow The Rock and John Cena back to WWE? Fans want him to return!

The Rock and John Cena pleased their fans by returning to WWE programming, but fans will always ask for more. A few members of the fan base want a 10-time champion back in WWE now.

After John Cena's return a few weeks ago, The Rock also made a surprise comeback on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, alongside Pat McAfee. The two stars engaged in a segment with Austin Theory that ended when the celebrities attacked the up-and-coming star.

While fans are excited to see the wrestlers-turned-Hollywood Stars back in the squared circle, another such star who could follow their path back to the wrestling behemoth might be Batista. Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the Hollywood industry isn't as busy as it is usually. This may leave the former World Champion with some time to appear in the Stamford-based promotion.

A fan pointed out how Batista should make a comeback as well, and the majority of the fan base wants to see him back in the ring.

Dave Bautista was set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020, but it didn't materialize as he couldn't make an appearance at the time. A large amount of fans believe he could return and get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

While nothing is confirmed yet, the fans will happily welcome The Animal back to the WWE Universe. Only time will reveal if he will come back to wrestle or announce his Hall of Fame induction.

The Rock and John Cena had a backstage interaction on WWE SmackDown

Cena and Rock have been allies, as well as rivals in the past. Who could forget their "Once in a Lifetime" battle at WrestleMania 28, and the rematch that followed at WrestleMania 29?

Given all the history, the stars aligned again, and the two veterans were on the same episode of WWE SmackDown. John Cena greeted The Rock with a tense look, after which the ice was broken, and they shared a tight hug as The Leader of the Cenation welcomed his former rival back to where he belongs.

Do you think Batista will follow The Rock and John Cena back to the ring anytime soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

