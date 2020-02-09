10-time champion teases possibility of joining The Undisputed Era, takes a subtle shot at The Elite

The Undisputed Era (Image Courtesy: The Chairshot)

Ever since making their WWE debut in 2017, The Undisputed Era has established itself as one of WWE's top factions, if not the absolute best. Currently consisting of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong, all four members of The Undisputed Era have been dominant in their respective divisions in NXT.

One Superstar, in particular, who certainly has been a fan of Adam Cole and his group is none other than former 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion, Matt Hardy. Hardy recently took to Twitter and praised Cole and also teased the possibility of forming an alliance with him.

Matt Hardy teases the idea of joining Undisputed Era, addresses The Elite "killing" Adam Cole on BTE

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked Matt Hardy about the possibility of a reunion with Adam Cole in WWE, considering the fact that the pair worked alongside each other during their time in Ring of Honor.

Hardy responded to the question stating that there is certainly a possibility of him joining Cole and noted that he is fond of the reigning NXT Champion and his faction.

The former WWE US Champion also addressed Adam Cole's "death" on BTE, when the likes of The Young Bucks and co. killed-off his character on the show prior to Cole signing with the WWE.

Never say NEVAH in this INSANE industry. I am greatly fond of @AdamColePro & love watching him & the UE kicking ass every week on @WWENXT.. Especially considering he was presumed deceased by some before his NXT arrival. https://t.co/YsJMbCPAmn — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 8, 2020

What's next for Adam Cole?

Adam Cole is currently scheduled to defend the NXT Championship against Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Portland.