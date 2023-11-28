10-time WWE champion to finally dethrone Seth Rollins and push him into a feud with CM Punk? Exploring potential plan

Last night's episode of WWE RAW appeared to drop several hints surrounding the upcoming plans for CM Punk ahead of the Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins will defend his championship against Jey Uso next week on RAW, and he could be the man to rip the World Heavyweight Championship from Rollins' grasp so that The Visionary can push into his feud with CM Punk.

Punk could even go as far as costing Rollins his championship so that the two men can step into a rivalry heading into the Royal Rumble.

Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre could then clash over the World Heavyweight Championship, and Rollins could come back to the title when he settled his issues with Punk.

Rollins commented on Punk last night on RAW, calling him a hypocrite, and it was reported that the former AEW star's promo had to be cut down because of Randy Orton's match overrun. This means there could have been a reaction to that plan, but it was taken out.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins could be the Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble marks 10 years since CM Punk left WWE, and it could be one of the biggest matches of his career if the company is able to frame it well.

Rollins and Punk feuded for several months from late 2013 to early 2014 when he was part of The Shield and appears to have continued where they left off with The Visionary's reaction to his WWE return.

The rivalry could even include Becky Lynch and AJ Lee if it was able to reach a personal level and could become one of the most entertaining rivalries in WWE.

Punk vs. Rollins doesn't need a title, and Jey Uso taking on Drew McIntyre would make more sense if it was based on the world championship.

Do you think Rollins will drop the title to Jey Uso?