10-time WWE champion to follow Kairi Sane and return after 538+ days? Exploring potential twist

Kairi Sane has returned to WWE. The former NXT Women's Champion's return was expected by many, as she had reportedly been added to the promotion's internal roster list within the past week. Still, few likely expected her to return in such a big way.

IYO SKY battled Bianca Belair for the Women's Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. When Belair managed to get the upper hand over both The Genius of the Sky and Bayley, Kairi made a surprise return. Behind the referee's back, she hit Belair multiple times. From there, IYO made short work of The EST.

While Kairi's return has been celebrated online, Bayley seems less than thrilled. It was The Role Model who sent Sane packing several years ago. However, there is a chance that a former associate of Bayley's could return to WWE and aid her if she ends up on the wrong side of IYO and Kairi. That person in question is Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, is a 10-time champion in WWE who won gold on all three brands. She won tag team gold with Bayley twice and was even part of the feud that led to Kairi getting hurt by The Role Model.

If Bayley needs help against the talented Japanese duo, few would make more sense than the returning Banks. Additionally, she and Kairi wrestled in Japan earlier this year, so resuming the feud on SmackDown would be logical.

The WWE SmackDown Women's Division has been shaken up

While Bayley may or may not have to worry about Kairi Sane now that the latter has returned to WWE, other roster members certainly will. The former NXT Women's Champion is going to shake things up on the blue brand.

Other stars on SmackDown apart from Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair include the likes of Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre, B-Fab, Scarlett, and most notably, Asuka. Asuka was once a tag team partner with Kairi in WWE.

Asuka and Sane were known as The Kabuki Warriors and even held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Now that Kairi has united with a rival of The Empress, what could that mean for the future of their friendship?

The likes of Shotzi, Zelina, and Mia Yim possibly have exciting matches ahead of them with Kairi. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is no stranger to The Pirate Princess. How could all of these stars react to Sane and a potentially brand-new Damage CTRL? Fans may find out on Friday.

