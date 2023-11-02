Former WWE champion back on the internal talent roster after leaving the company in 2021; return imminent - Reports

Triple H has done an excellent job at bolstering the WWE roster ever since taking over the creative duties of the company. Hunter is looking to further strengthen the roster in the near future as a recent report has noted that Kairi Sane's return to the company is imminent.

The Japanese star was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over four years during which she won the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, she left the company in 2021 after her contract expired and returned to Japan.

It has been reported for a while that Kairi will be returning to her old hunting grounds after finishing up her work in Japan. Wrestling insider WrestleVotes has provided an update on the situation, noting that the former champion has already reappeared on the internal talent roster.

"After what feels like months of speculation, I’m told Kairi Sane has reappeared on the internal talent roster. Her return to the company is imminent,"- WrestleVotes reported

WWE has signed several new talents in the last year and a half

Things have been working differently in WWE ever since Triple H took over the keys to the company's creative department. Besides promoting talents from NXT, Hunter has also brought back several formerly released stars.

The 14-time world champion is always on the lookout for the best talent to bring to the promotion. Recently, the company signed Jade Cargill, who is touted as the next big thing. He also brought in Nick Aldis to act as SmackDown General Manager.

With Kairi Sane also set to return soon, the WWE women's division looks stronger than ever. Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley are the current female champions on SmackDown and RAW respectively.

Both women will be in action at Crown Jewel as Mami will defend her Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way match while the Genius of the Sky will put her gold on the line against Bianca Belair in a singles match.

