Potential spoiler on the return date of former WWE Women's Champion

A former WWE Women's Champion could be returning to the company soon.

Kairi Sane departed WWE in 2021 after spending several years with the company. She served as an ambassador for the promotion in Japan before her contract expired. She returned to STARDOM after exiting the Stamford-based promotion and also became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion in NJPW. Sane dropped the title to Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, earlier this year at Battle in the Valley.

During her time with WWE, Sane captured the NXT Women's Championship once and won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Asuka on the main roster. Kairi also won the Mae Young Classic in 2017.

Insider account BWE recently provided an update on Kairi Sane's return to WWE and noted the company has plans in place for her. BWE was asked today for a timeline of Sane's return, and they responded that they don't know but to "keep a close eye on December."

Expand Tweet

WWE is bolstering the women's division

There have been some major changes as of late in the promotion's women's division.

Nia Jax made her shocking return on the September 11th edition of RAW and interfered in the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Jax planted Rodrigeuz with a Samoan Drop and attacked Ripley after she managed to retain the title. The Irresistible Force has also attacked Shayna Baszler and has become a major factor on RAW.

The company recently signed former AEW star Jade Cargill, who has already made her debut. Cargill showed up at Fastlane and was greeted by Triple H upon her arrival. It has also been reported that Cargill could appear on both RAW and SmackDown this week.

Expand Tweet

Kairi Sane was a popular superstar during her time with the company, but she will return to a crowded women's division. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the 35-year-old when she makes her return.

Would you like to see Kairi Sane and Asuka reform The Kabuki Warriors tag team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.