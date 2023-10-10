Update on Jade Cargill's schedule in WWE - Reports

Jade Cargill could be in store for a busy week on WWE television.

The former All Elite Wrestling star made her WWE debut this past weekend at Fastlane. She arrived at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis during the Kickoff Show for the premium live event. Cargill was greeted by Triple H in the parking lot and the two had a brief conversation before entering the arena.

She spent several years in All Elite Wrestling and was undefeated as the TBS Champion until Double or Nothing in May. Jade Cargill defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain the title, but then was challenged to an impromptu match by a returning Kris Statlander. Cargill dropped the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing and then lost to Statlander once again on a recent edition of Rampage in her final match in AEW.

According to Steve Carrier of Ringside News, Jade Cargill has been creating a lot of buzz in the company since her arrival. Carrier reported that Cargill is booked to be at both RAW and SmackDown this week.

Triple H on when Jade Cargill will have her first match in WWE

Triple H stated that Jade Cargill will have her debut match with the company when she is ready for it.

The promotion has hyped Cargill since the moment they signed her. WWE sees a ton of potential in the 31-year-old superstar and does not want to rush her development.

Speaking at the press conference following Fastlane, Triple H claimed that Cargill will debut when she is ready and added that she is going to knock it out of the park as well.

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it, you wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park. So when is that[Jade's debut]? Not sure. Where she's gonna go? Not sure. I can tell you this, there are a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand, everyone wants her, everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her and I think that is going to create some incredible programming but I think when she's ready, she's gonna be huge." [58:22 - 59:03]

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill recently claimed that a match between her and Bianca Belair could main event a future WWE WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see who her first opponent will be in the weeks ahead.

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see Cargill have a rivalry with? Let us know in the comments section below.