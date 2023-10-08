Triple H comments on when Jade Cargill will debut in WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently commented on when Jade Cargill will make her much-awaited debut in the company.

The Fastlane Premium Live Event showcased some of the best matches of the year. The PLE broke several records again despite arguably WWE's biggest name, Roman Reigns, not being on the match card. However, during the show, we saw Triple H alongside former AEW star Jade Cargill having a conversation backstage.

Following the show, WWE held a press conference in which The Game was asked about Cargill's potential debut in the company.

Triple H said that Cargill will make her debut when she feels ready for it and also talked about how all of the creative heads want her on their show [RAW, SmackDown, and NXT].

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it, you wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park. So when is that[Jade's debut]? Not sure. Where she's gonna go? Not sure. I can tell you this, there are a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand, everyone wants her, everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her and I think that is going to create some incredible programming but I think when she's ready, she's gonna be huge." [58:22 - 59:03]

Jade Cargill wasn't the only WWE star Triple H talked about

Jade Cargill wasn't the only WWE star Triple H talked about

Jade Cargill wasn't the only star Triple H talked about during the press conference. He also acknowledged John Cena's comment on his retirement.

The Game said that he recognized Cena talking about his retirement because we do not know for how long The Cenation Leader will continue to wrestle.

"But I do recognize what John is talking about when he says he doesn't know how long he has. He's at an age [where] he's doing a lot of other things. I would just say this to everybody out there, revel in it. Because the appreciation level that John should get is off the charts." [47:47 - 48:07]

John Cena and LA Knight teamed up to defeat The Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane. It remains to be seen what Roman Reigns will have to say about this.

Fans want to see Jade Cargill in action as soon as possible. Let's see what WWE has in store for the megastar.

When do you think Cargill will make her debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

