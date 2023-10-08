Triple H reacts to John Cena saying that his retirement is coming soon

Triple H has responded to John Cena being uncertain about his future as an in-ring competitor.

John Cena recently talked about his WWE future and made it known that the end was on the horizon. The legend made his debut in 2002 and is one of the greatest superstars in the promotion's history.

During the Fastlane post-show press conference, Triple H opened up about Cena's comments and had the following to say:

"But I do recognize what John is talking about when he says he doesn't know how long he has. He's at an age [where] he's doing a lot of other things. I would just say this to everybody out there, revel in it. Because the appreciation level that John should get is off the charts." [47:47 - 48:07]

Triple H and John Cena were once arch-rivals on WWE TV. The duo's biggest match took place in the main event of WrestleMania 22 in 2006. Cena successfully defended his WWE Championship against The Game that night.

Triple H has nothing but respect and admiration for Cena. The end of the road is certainly not far for the former WWE Champion, but fans will forever be indebted to Cena for his contributions to the business.

Share your reactions to Triple H praising Cena in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use Triple H's quotes from this article.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.