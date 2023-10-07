Update on Kairi Sane's WWE return - Reports

There has been an update regarding Kairi Sane's status with WWE.

The 35-year-old spent several years with the company before her departure in 2021. She was part of a tag team known as The Kabuki Warriors alongside Asuka. The duo were briefly managed by Paige, now known as AEW Women's Champion Saraya.

In 2020, Sane began working as an ambassador for the company in Japan. Her contract expired at the end of 2021, and she returned to the Stardom promotion. She also spent some time in NJPW and became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion. Sane lost the title to Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, at NJPW Battle in the Valley earlier this year.

Insider account BWE was asked if the company already had plans in place for Kairi Sane's return. BWE responded by saying "supposedly yes" and added that there would be another update when it was "appropriate".

Kairi Sane opens up about her WWE departure

Kairi Sane explained why she decided to leave the company in 2021 and claimed that she never planned to live in the United States permanently.

In an interview with Entame Next, Sane said that her goal was to learn first-class professional wrestling and she didn't plan on living in the United States her entire life. She added that once the pandemic hit, she thought about what was left for her to accomplish in the company and decided to leave.

"When I left Japan in 2017, I promised my fans that I would go on a long journey, but that I would come back grown up," Kairi Sane said. "I told that to President Rossy Ogawa (now Executive Producer). In the first place, my goal was to learn first-class professional wrestling, and I didn’t really intend to live permanently in the US. [When the Pandemic hit] I thought, 'Where am I going to go from here?' I had a sense of accomplishment that I had fulfilled my promise to my best friend and that I had done everything I could in my three years with WWE, and after several consultations with WWE, I decided to leave."

Sane is a former NXT Women's Champion but never captured a singles title on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the veteran in WWE.

