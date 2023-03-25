10-time WWE Champion should return to challenge Cody Rhodes following WrestleMania

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next weekend at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. There is a belief that The American Nightmare could finally be the man to overcome The Tribal Chief and end his three-year stranglehold on the company.

Following the match, there are reports that Reigns is set to take a lengthy hiatus from WWE and there could be an interesting challenger stepping up in his absence.

It has already been reported that Randy Orton will be at WrestleMania even if it's not in a physical capacity and he could be there to begin a feud with his former protege.

There was a time when The Viper and Rhodes were both part of The Legacy, and this could be pulled into their storyline following The Show of Shows.

Randy Orton hasn't wrestled in WWE for almost a year

Despite being contracted to WWE, Randy Orton hasn't wrestled in almost a year since he was forced to undergo surgery back in 2022 due to a recurring back injury.

The former 14-time World Champion was taken out by The Bloodline back in May, leading to the belief that he will be looking for some revenge.

While he was away, there have been reports about The Viper's future and if he is coming to the end of his career then it would make sense to allow him to push for that 15th World Championship rather than bringing him back into the Tag Team Division.

Randy Orton and Rhodes haven't crossed paths since his return from AEW and given their personal history, it would be the perfect first feud for Cody Rhodes to step in as World Champion.

Do you think Randy Orton will be fit to return at WrestleMania and step into a deeply personal feud with Cody Rhodes? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

