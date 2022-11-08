Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has had quite the year. After around eight years in WWE, she captured her first championship when she cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey.

While she only had the SmackDown Women's Championship for a few months, many fans were ecstatic over Morgan reaching the top of the industry. Unfortunately, not all fans were quite as thrilled. For whatever reason, some viewers rejected her push, while many began to boo her at events.

Morgan has been evolving her character over recent weeks, which has helped alleviate some of the criticism against her. Still, many on Twitter aren't buying into the talented superstar for whatever reason. Despite her talent and likable personality, she's become somewhat divisive among the WWE audience.

This article takes a look at ten times Twitter has called out Liv Morgan for her recent WWE push.

Some fans believe Liv Morgan isn't relevant, even going as far as to call her "boring"

Liv has been going extreme

Morgan hasn't always been a top star in WWE. She struggled to find regular screen time while part of the NXT brand. Upon joining the main roster, the former women's champion was part of a three-person group called The Riott Squad, where many saw her as the weak link.

Despite the struggles early on in Morgan's career, she was persistent and worked diligently to win over fans. After years of hard work, the 28-year-old rose to prominence in WWE over the past year. However, some fans still haven't quite seen it.

One Twitter user accused Liv Morgan of being a vanilla ice cream cone and irrelevant, although it could be argued that her new character is aimed at shedding the stigma.

Another user on Twitter used a Donald Trump parody GIF to express his feelings on the former SmackDown Women's Champion, calling her "boring."

In what is a recurring theme among a vocal minority of fans on social media, another user also finds Morgan boring. Interestingly, he finds the new extreme persona meant to create excitement worthy of a yawning emoji.

Another WWE fan went as far as to claim that he has never finished a single match involving Morgan, finding them incredibly boring. He then threw shade on fans of the former women's champion.

Many fans have been amazed by Liv Morgan's progress in the ring and as a character over the past several years. Clearly, not everybody is sold on the former champion.

A handful of Twitter users believe Liv is ripping off recent gimmicks

Alexa Bliss with her doll

Liv Morgan's character has evolved a few times throughout her tenure in WWE. She went from a standard Jersey Girl to a troublemaking character in The Riott Squad. This eventually evolved into her current persona.

Over the past few weeks, Morgan's persona has once again evolved as she finds a new, more extreme side of herself. As part of this evolved gimmick, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is seemingly embracing pain. Some would say she's lost her mind.

While most fans seem to be gravitating toward Morgan's evolution, there are some who believe that it is ripping off other characters in the company. One fan immediately noted the similarities between the 28-year-old and Nikki Cross.

Another comparison frequently made is to Alexa Bliss. While Bliss has seemingly dropped her Harley Quinn-inspired Fiendess persona, one fan believes that Bliss already did Morgan's gimmick, but better.

While all the gimmicks are similar, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss are all different performers with differing skill sets. Still, there are certainly blatant similarities between the characters.

There's a belief among some fans that the former champion isn't good enough for her push

Liv and Ronda Rousey in action

Most fans believe Liv Morgan has improved tremendously as a performer, but some still doubt her ability. Many fans don't see her as one of the top stars in the division, despite her success. The new gimmick doesn't seem to be changing their minds.

When one fan said WWE should have brought about Morgan's persona change years ago, another replied, calling her "mid."

Another Twitter user praised Liv Morgan for never putting on a bad match. Unfortunately, one fan attempted to correct them while also calling the talented superstar unwatchable.

One Twitter user went as far as to call the extremely talented Liv Morgan terrible while still managing to acknowledge how much fans love her.

Finally, a user on Twitter called the 28-year-old "way overrated." He noted that she lacks "pizzaz," perhaps believing she is missing the intangible It Factor that turns a wrestler into a true superstar.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has had an incredible 2022, rising to levels never thought possible. While some fans aren't yet sold on Liv Morgan, she'll likely turn doubters into believers if her television push remains intact.

