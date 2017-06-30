10 underappreciated WWE Matches

Which matches deserve far more recognition than they have?

by Joe Campbell Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jun 2017, 23:00 IST

Minor spoiler alert: Daniel Bryan features on more than one occasion throughout the list

When you consider the fact that WWE currently produces well over 7 hours of television programming in any given week, and even more when there is a PPV, it goes without saying that there is an abundance of action that gets far less appreciation than it deserves.

Fantastic matches have become a lot more frequent in WWE, over the past few years, which has naturally resulted in even more high-quality in-ring action being largely forgotten by the WWE Universe.

There have been some true gems over the years that have been seriously underrated, sometimes due to being overshadowed by another match on the same show but sometimes for entirely different reasons. For whatever reason, some matches simply don't get the love that their entertainment factor merited, and coming up are 10 great examples of this.

#10 Kurt Angle vs. Eugene – Summerslam 2005

Angle and Eugene engage in some grappling

Let's start off with a match that occurred just under 12 years ago. 2005 was the year, and the landscape of WWE was wildly different to the one we bear witness to today. One man who played a huge role in making WWE a successful entity in these days was the current GM of Monday Night RAW and 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle.

He took on Eugene at Summerslam, with Angle's Olympic Gold Medal on the line. Eugene had won the medal from Angle during a 3-minute time limit match, during which Angle failed to defeat Eugene within the allotted time. At Summerslam, Angle and the largely ridiculed Eugene put on a match that was far more entertaining than it had any right to be.

Angle put on one of his most intense performances ever that night, furious that his medal had been taken away by a man who was considered a joke, by many. Eugene himself managed to hit a few big moves, including almost scoring a huge upset after hitting Kurt with a Stone Cold Stunner.

Unfortunately for Eugene, Angle turned up the intensity even further and turned the tables to make him submit with a devastating Ankle Lock. This capped off a great match, one which had the audience thoroughly invested in the action.

