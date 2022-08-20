10 Unlikely real-life best friends on WWE's current roster 

WWE Superstars are forced to travel for around 300 days a year, which means that more often than not, interesting friendship groups are created on the road.

While there have been many iconic friendships over the years, including Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, and even Shawn Michaels and Triple H, there are others that seem slightly mismatched.

The close working conditions and the fact that several stars are thrown together and have to have a degree of trust between them means that some close bonds can be formed between stars who are generally considered opposites.

The following list looks at just 10 WWE Superstars who have formed unlikely real-life friendships during their careers.

#10/9. Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley has had many tag team partners during her time in WWE, but it appears that she only has a handful of friends that she sees as family. Whilst it's relatively well-known that Ripley is close friends with fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest and fellow star Riddle, she is also best friends with Raquel Rodriguez.

The two women came through the ranks in NXT together and often share pictures of their workouts. The duo call themselves "RnR" and despite being on opposite rosters, the two heavyweights have managed to continue to find time to spend together outside of the ring.

#8/7. Damian Priest and Riddle

Damian Priest has become one of WWE's standout stars over the past few months after coming into his own as a member of The Judgment Day. Priest is able to work alongside one of his best friends whilst part of the group, but interestingly he is also close friends with Riddle.

The Original Bro is the polar opposite of Priest, who currently portrays a dark character on WWE TV and appears to be the same way outside of the ring. Despite this, it appears that the two stars have bonded and are often pictured together alongside Rhea Ripley since the three stars appear to have created their own friendship group.

#6/5. Liv Morgan and Aliyah

Aliyah has been my best friend since 2015. She keeps her business and thoughts to herself. She works REALLY hard.

Liv Morgan and Aliyah have had a relatively similar career in WWE, except that the latter has been a member of the company for much longer. Both women are currently on SmackDown, where Morgan is the reigning Women's Champion.

Despite not crossing paths on TV since both women are currently seen as babyfaces, it has been revealed that they are in fact close friends outside of the ring. The two women have shared several Christmases together and back in January 2021, Morgan revealed on Twitter that she had been best friends with Aliyah for more than six years and their friendship can only be stronger now that they're on the same brand.

This friendship could also be an option for WWE if they're looking to put Morgan into a tag team on SmackDown in the near future following her title reign.

#4/3. Bayley and Carmella

Get to know my best friend @CarmellaWWE

Bayley recently made her return to WWE and brought Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky along for the ride. The three women have since dominated the RAW brand, but it appears that outside of the ring, Bayley is close friends with another female wrestler.

Whilst fans have noted that the Four Horsewomen of NXT are all close friends, it appears that Bayley is also best friends with Carmella, who came through the ranks in NXT alongside her.

“Bayley’s my best friend. For sure, yeah. We’ve been friends since NXT and it sucks cause she’s on Raw and I’m on SmackDown but we still talk every single day and she’s one of my really good friends.” via Sportskeeda.

#2/1. R-Truth and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

R-Truth speaks on Roman Reigns

R-Truth has been around WWE for more than two decades now and has developed friendships with some of the company's biggest names. Truth is one of the most likable stars in the locker room, which could be why he has even been able to become best friends with The Tribal Chief himself Roman Reigns.

Back in 2019, Reigns revealed to Sports Illustrated that R-Truth is his best friend in WWE and the duo have become so close that he is like his family.

"Ronnie is my best friend. He's right there with the Usos, he's like blood to me. We first started riding together six years ago. He used to always tell me, 'Be that babyface, baby. Always be kind to people.' We've been tight for a long time, and he's one of the greatest of all-time." Roman Reigns said via Sportskeeda.

