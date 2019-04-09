×
10 Ways Wrestlemania 35 set the stage for the rest of 2019

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.21K   //    09 Apr 2019, 12:10 IST

Becky Lynch proudly hefts both the Raw and Smackdown women's championships.
Becky Lynch proudly hefts both the Raw and Smackdown women's championships.

Another spectacular Wrestlemania is in the history books, and this one may have been one of the most significant nights in the history of the PPV event.

Wrestlemania is often seen as both the beginning and the end for WWE's loosely defined 'season.' It's the end, because of so many storylines that reach their culmination, such as Becky Lynch's quest for the title being fulfilled. It's also the beginning because Wrestlemania sets the stage for the rest of the year with new pushes, new angles, and new directions planned.

It's been this way for a long time in the WWE. Normally, fans could expect a 'purge' where numerous superstars are released or not re-signed to new contracts. However, with All Elite Wrestling nipping at their heels, this particular post Wrestlemania tradition might be suspended for the time being.

Now that the mega event has wrapped, it's time to analyze the fallout. Here are ten ways that Wrestlemania 35 set the stage for the coming year.

#1 Buddy Murphy is ready to graduate from 205 Live

Former Cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy
Former Cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy

Not so terribly long ago, many fans would have said "Buddy who?" if you mentioned the Australian sensation's name. Certainly, no one is going to make that mistake any longer.

The man once called NXT's best-kept secret revealed his absolutely stunning in-ring skills when he joined the 205 Live rosters. Buddy Murphy claimed early on that he only wanted to face the 'elite of the elite'. Given the five star matches he's had with talents like Ali, Alexander, and now, Tony Nese, it's safe to say he's gotten what he wanted.

Murphy won in losing, displaying excellent poise and not missing a beat--or a spot -- in his title defence against former ally Nese. Buddy Murphy is so good, he transcends the Cruiserweight division; If WWE is looking for the next AJ Styles, they already have him under contract.

And his name is Buddy Murphy, future Hall of Famer. You heard it here first.

1 / 10 NEXT
