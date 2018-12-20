10 ways WWE could make the new era a success

How could WWE use this group of wrestlers to improve the product?

WWE has been on a downward spiral for a few years now, and it is no secret that is due to the terrible creative decisions the company has been making time and time again. From destroying talent that would take them to the next level to refusing to evolve with the changing wrestling landscape has seen WWE suffer on many levels, as they have received record low TV ratings for Raw and Smackdown Live, their overall viewership figures drop by a huge amount every week and fans perception of the product has gotten harsher every week.

It took a while, but it seems the thought of seeing the company slowly fall into a state of despair has prompted Vince McMahon to finally make a change, and that change is to usher in a new era. While this is about the fifth time in a few years, McMahon has promised fans a 'new era' let's give them a chance.

And if Vince McMahon is serious about turning WWE's misfortunes around they need to consider thinking along the same lines like the following article, as this could be used as a brief guideline for success, as fans want to enjoy watching wrestling again, as complaining about it is getting really tiresome.

#1 Integrate Cruiserweights into Raw and Smackdown Live

WWE has been doing this already with some effect.

The stars of the cruiserweight division have been doing all they can to make their division seem more important than WWE actually makes them be, and this has seen the rise of many talented stars emerging from the land of the cruiserweights.

Stars like Mustafa Ali, Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander, and Lio Rush to name a few have been exceptional in their roles in the division, and if WWE wants to use these stars in a more prominent role, they need to finally give them a chance at the big time.

We can already see Mustafa Ali and Lio Rush being given those opportunities on the main roster, and instead of making their appearances scarce and meaningless, WWE should get these talented stars involved in the brand, as that is a recipe for success.

We already saw Mustafa Ali show his worth against Daniel Bryan on Smackdown Live, as his natural ability in the ring and on the mic could be a huge asset for WWE if they utilize his momentum. And imagine Buddy Murphy or Cedric having the same opportunities, it could be a brighter future for Raw or Smackdown Live if WWE gives these stars a proper push.

#2 Build up NXT talent

These guys are the future, and WWE should start to book them more seriously.

The stars of NXT are the future of the WWE, that is a fact that everyone knows as former World Champions such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and Dean Ambrose had to go through the NXT system to find themselves as wrestlers that fit into the WWE mould, and it was clearly successful, as Triple H and his crew know exactly how to run a wrestling show in Full Sail University.

But on the main roster, not everyone has had the same success as the Sheild or Wyatt Family, as WWE has completely dropped the ball with the stars they have called up recently. Stars like Andrade "Cien" Almas, Sanity, The Iconics, AOP and Tye Dillinger are all mostly recent NXT call-ups that have underutilized on the main roster.

And instead of actually giving these stars a chance to shine WWE have called up more NXT stars to the main roster, which is just plain ridiculous. The NXT system can only work if WWE has actual plans for these call-ups, as building them up would prove to be successful, as it will add more depth to the divisions they are a part of, and give both brands a fresh feel every single week.

