10 Women who have entered every WWE Royal Rumble match so far

Now that it is January, WWE Royal Rumble season is well underway. The 34th annual Royal Rumble is due to take place in WWE's ThunderDome on January 31st, a week later than its initial date of January 24th.

Although the Men's Royal Rumble has been somewhat of a WWE institution for the past 34 years, the women's match is a bit of a newer phenomenon. The Women's Rumble has only been taking place since 2018, meaning that so far, only three matches of its kind have taken place.

Many records have already been set by the WWE women's division in the Royal Rumble. There are also a handful of women who have taken part in every women's Royal Rumble match so far, and some may continue that record in 2021.

Here are the ten women who have entered every WWE women's Royal Rumble match so far.

#10 WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke

At the moment, WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is part of the women's tag team division with Mandy Rose. The pair are feuding with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, who were once WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

In the last three years, Dana Brooke has competed in every women's Royal Rumble.

In the 2018 Royal Rumble, Brooke eliminated Kairi Sane before being thrown over the top rope by the returning legend Torrie Wilson after 2 minutes and 59 seconds. Despite scoring no eliminations in 2019, the star lasted a bit longer and managing to stay in the ring for 7 minutes and 17 seconds before NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley threw her over the top rope.

Again in 2020, Dana Brooke didn't eliminate anyone during her 5 minute and 26-second stay. She was eliminated by Bianca Belair, who threw out 7 other women that night.

Dana Brooke has announced that she plans to compete in the 2021 Royal Rumble with her tag team partner Mandy Rose. Hopefully, she will be able to better her records this year.

#9 Former WWE star Sarah Logan

Former Riott Squad star Sarah Logan is another performer who took part in all three of the women's Royal Rumble matches so far.

Despite being in all three matches, Sarah Logan didn't eliminate a single wrestler. Logan lasted for the longest time in her first Royal Rumble match, staying in the ring for an impressive 16 minutes and 30 seconds before WWE Legend Molly Holly eliminated her.

The Royal Rumble that Logan spent the least amount of time was last year. In the 2020 Royal Rumble, she was thrown over the top rope by the eventual winner, Charlotte Flair, after just 28 seconds.

As she was released by WWE back in April, Sarah Logan will not be a part of the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Logan is set to welcome her first baby with Viking Raider Erik Rowe very soon.