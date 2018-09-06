10 Wrestlers Who Became Bigger Stars After They Left WWE

Cody Rhodes has proven that there is life after the WWE

The success of All In this past weekend proved what a lot have people have been thinking for a while- that the WWE is no longer the be-all and end-all of professional wrestling.

While the company is still seen as the industry's gold standard, superstars are beginning to realise that they can be just as successful away from the company, and as a result, we are starting to see non-WWE wrestlers really make a name for themselves on the independent circuit.

Cody Rhode's success as booker of the event also proved that there is a life beyond the WWE and that being released, or leaving the company, doesn't necessarily mean the end of your career.

Countless wrestlers have gone on to make a name for themselves following their departure from the WWE, and some have even gone on to become bigger stars outside of the WWE then they ever were while they were working there. Let's take a look at 10 such superstars.

#10 John Morrison

John Morrison's potential was never fully realised by the WWE

Most WWE fans recognised that WWE letting go of John Morrison in 2011 was a massive mistake. The former MNM member was a multiple time Intercontinental and tag-team champion and was, for quite some time, considered a main event talent in waiting.

Morrison would go on to prove that the WWE should have used his talents better, putting on excellent matches and becoming a star in several other promotions, most notably, Impact and Lucha Underground.

There are some fans who remain optimistic about a return from Morrison in the future, but it seems increasingly unlikely as the years go by.

