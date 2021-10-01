10 AEW/WWE Superstars who are not fond of each other 

AEW has become WWE's most prominent rival over the past few years. With this rivalry, there have been other intense off-screen feuds attached.

While many of the storylines are scripted, sometimes rivalries go on beyond the screens. Over the past two years, fans and wrestlers may have exaggerated the WWE vs. AEW feud, but the rivalry between the following list of superstars is genuine.

The following article looks at just ten current WWE and AEW Superstars who have proven in the past that they are not fond of one another.

#10/9. AEW star Jon Moxley and WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

D.C. @DarrenConnolly_ #DeanAmbrose demands that he be taken to Suplex City by Brock Lesnar.

For more than a year, Jon Moxley has been creating waves in AEW, and many fans have already forgotten that he was once known as Dean Ambrose in WWE.

The Beermat @TheBeermat



Dean Ambrose was due to face Brock Lesnar at the show of shows...His music hits and you think he confronts Brock..No No..



Instead he goes around the ring apron collecting weapons and walks to the back 😂



@JonMoxley #OnThisDay in 2016, the go home #wweraw to #wrestlemania 32.
Dean Ambrose was due to face Brock Lesnar at the show of shows...His music hits and you think he confronts Brock..No No..
Instead he goes around the ring apron collecting weapons and walks to the back 😂



Dean Ambrose was due to face Brock Lesnar at the show of shows...His music hits and you think he confronts Brock..No No..



Instead he goes around the ring apron collecting weapons and walks to the back 😂



@JonMoxley https://t.co/Jm4QcbWhdV

The former WWE Superstar faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32 in a lackluster match that was previously expected to steal the show. Moxley later joined WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin on his Broken Skull Sessions, where he opened up about the match and his disdain for the Beast Incarnate.

"We haven’t talked about any of this match, the show starts at 5 PM, we’re like fourth. He’s not really interested and doesn’t wanna be there – and this is the most important match of my life. I was like, ‘Dude, we have the opportunity, we have a Street Fight. We can do anything. I’ll take any bump you want. Literally, I’m begging you to f*****g choke me. Please, powerbomb me into thumbtacks a hundred times.’ And he said: ‘Oh, we don’t need all that'. Like, he did not have the mentality of trying to steal the show at all. Did not give a s**t," Moxley said.

Luckily since moving over to AEW, Jon Moxley has found many stars who are willing to go out and steal the show with him regularly.

