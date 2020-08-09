10 WWE Arm Wrestling contests: Who won and who lost?

While the majority of WWE matches are decided by pinfall or submission, it is not uncommon for WWE to book two Superstars in unique contests to whet the appetite for a future in-ring encounter.

For example, before Lacey Evans and Naomi fought on WWE SmackDown in July 2020, they competed in a much-criticized Karaoke Showdown segment to set up their one-on-one match.

In some cases, particularly when Superstars have impressive physiques or athletic backgrounds, WWE has been known to book scripted arm wrestling matches to find out who, in storyline, has the most strength out of the two competitors.

With that in mind, let’s take a look back at 10 Arm Wrestling matches that have taken place in WWE, as well as the winners and losers of the contests.

#10 Triple H vs. Scott Steiner (WWE RAW)

Triple H retained his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Scott Steiner in early 2003 at the Royal Rumble and No Way Out pay-per-views.

In December 2002, the storyline began with the two men competing in a series of test-of-strength segments on WWE RAW.

As you can see from the 02:44 mark of the video above, one of those segments saw a composed Steiner easily defeat Triple H in comical fashion in an Arm Wrestling match.

Advertisement

Winner: Scott Steiner

#9 Bayley vs. Dana Brooke (WWE RAW)

Although Bayley went on to establish herself as one of the most prominent female Superstars in WWE, she initially struggled to make an impression in a RAW women’s division that was dominated by Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

In October 2016, the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion was due to face Dana Brooke in a regular match on RAW. However, in a segment that was poorly received by fans, the one-on-one encounter became an Arm Wrestling match.

Using their right arms, Brooke quickly defeated Bayley, who had an injured right shoulder at the time. When they used their left arms, it looked as though Bayley was going to get the win before Brooke began to attack her.

The WWE Universe did not like this segment, to say the least, and they chanted “Boring! Boring!” during the contest.

Winner: Draw