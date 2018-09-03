Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 WWE Dream Matches That Could Happen

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.74K   //    03 Sep 2018, 03:45 IST

<p>The WWE still has plenty of dream matches up its sleeve </p><p>T
The WWE still has plenty of dream matches up their sleeves

The WWE roster has never been as stacked as it is now. Having previously shown a reluctance to recruit stars from outside of the company, the WWE has changed their recruitment policy in recent years, and as a result, fans are seeing a more consistent quality of wrestling than ever before.

As a result of this, fans are now getting the opportunity to see matches that they would have never imagined were possible in a WWE ring. With a new crop of NXT talent coming through, and superstars being kept apart by the brand extension, there are still plenty of dream matches that the WWE audience could be treated to in the coming years.

With that in mind, let's take a look at ten WWE dream matches that could happen.

#10 Bobby Lashley Vs Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley is in need of a big match
Bobby Lashley is in need of a big match

When Bobby Lashley arrived in the WWE in the mid-2000s, he was seen by many as the heir apparent to the recently departed Brock Lesnar.

Lashley came from a high school wrestling background and was quite the physical specimen. Sadly, he lacked the 'it factor' and the highlight of his WWE run was winning the ECW championship in the failed brand reboot.

Lashley then went on to prove that he was the real deal, having a successful run in a rival company, TNA/Impact, before returning to the WWE earlier this year.

While Lashley has never quite lived up to his potential in the WWE, he is still an impressive athlete and now that both he and Lesnar are working the WWE, fans would love to see the two behemoths square up inside the squared circle.

While there would be some questions about the quality of the match between the two men. Both men have perfected the art of hard hitting, fast paced encounter and a match between the pair could be similar to Lesnar's WrestleMania 33 encounter with Goldberg.




