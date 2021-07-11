10 WWE Gimmick Matches you may not remember

Throughout the history of WWE, there have been some masterpieces when it comes to gimmick matches.

From the edge-of-your-seat Royal Rumble match to the barbaric and unforgiving Elimination Chamber, WWE has introduced us to some of the most incredible match types that we've ever seen.

There have, on occasion, been some questionable gimmick matches that have been swept under the ring fairly swiftly.

We all have our favorite gimmick matches that we love to watch, and WWE has even turned some of those into standalone monthly pay-per-views such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.

Gimmick matches can often be the end game for many rivalries in WWE, whether short-term or long-term. It can also be used throughout the course of a feud, to enhance it even further.

That being said, let's take a look at 10 WWE gimmick matches that you may not remember.

#10 Biker Chain Match - A gimmick match introduced at No Mercy 2003

2003 is regarded as one of the best years in SmackDown history.

The main event scene consisted of elite superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, The Big Show, and The Undertaker.

Following his incredible 60-minute Ironman match with Kurt Angle on an episode of SmackDown, Brock Lesnar moved on to defend his WWE Championship at No Mercy 2003.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and then SmackDown General Manager Stephanie McMahon were embroiled in a father-daughter feud at the same time.

Vince, who had Brock on his side, was seething when it was revealed the Undertaker would face Brock in the first-ever Biker Chain match on pay-per-view.

The match rules are fairly simple: The Biker Chain itself would be hanging on a pole in one corner of the ring, and the first person to retrieve it could use it on their opponent.

The match itself was filled with shenanigans, with the Full Blooded Italians (Nunzio, Johnny Stamboli, and Chuck Palumbo) and Vince McMahon getting involved, costing The Undertaker the match.

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker went on to face each other in a Buried Alive match at the upcoming Survivor Series event.

The Biker Chain match, however, has not been seen since this infamous night in Baltimore.

There have been similarities to the Biker Chain match happening, with other objects being placed on the pole such as guitars and kendo sticks.

