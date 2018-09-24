10 WWE Hall of Famers still wrestling

WWE Hall of Fame doesn't mean the end

The WWE Hall of Fame is one of the biggest accolades a pro wrestler or someone involved in the pro wrestling business can get. The Hall of Fame doesn't just include pro wrestlers; it has inducted actors, musicians, and even a President of a country, Donald Trump!

Since established in 1993, there have been 183 inductees in the WWE Hall of Fame till 2018, with the show being held on WrestleMania weekend.

The Hall of Fame includes the greats of the wrestling business, some who are still with us, while some have been given the award posthumously.

In this list, we take a look at 10 WWE Hall of Famers who haven't retired and still wrestle, albeit occasionally.

#1 Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Well, Hulk Hogan hasn't wrestled in over 6 years, but the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Sylvester Stallone in the Class of 2005, hasn't retired from in-ring wrestling yet.

The Hulkster who was brought back into the WWE fold earlier this year and reinstated into the Hall of Fame, hinted that he would like to get back in the ring for another match.

Recent reports state that Hogan may return at the 2018 Crown Jewel event, which if it does happen, could be a monumental move for the WWE, considering his past utterances. Hogan's last match in the WWE was back in SummerSlam 2006 when he defeated Randy Orton.

