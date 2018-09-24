Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 WWE Hall of Famers still wrestling

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.74K   //    24 Sep 2018, 19:41 IST

<p>
WWE Hall of Fame doesn't mean the end

The WWE Hall of Fame is one of the biggest accolades a pro wrestler or someone involved in the pro wrestling business can get. The Hall of Fame doesn't just include pro wrestlers; it has inducted actors, musicians, and even a President of a country, Donald Trump!

Since established in 1993, there have been 183 inductees in the WWE Hall of Fame till 2018, with the show being held on WrestleMania weekend.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The Hall of Fame includes the greats of the wrestling business, some who are still with us, while some have been given the award posthumously.

In this list, we take a look at 10 WWE Hall of Famers who haven't retired and still wrestle, albeit occasionally.

#1 Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan

Well, Hulk Hogan hasn't wrestled in over 6 years, but the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Sylvester Stallone in the Class of 2005, hasn't retired from in-ring wrestling yet.

The Hulkster who was brought back into the WWE fold earlier this year and reinstated into the Hall of Fame, hinted that he would like to get back in the ring for another match.

Recent reports state that Hogan may return at the 2018 Crown Jewel event, which if it does happen, could be a monumental move for the WWE, considering his past utterances. Hogan's last match in the WWE was back in SummerSlam 2006 when he defeated Randy Orton.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hall of Fame Hulk Hogan Goldberg
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
5 WWE Hall of Famers that should return
RELATED STORY
5 Hall of Famers who wrestled in WWE after their induction
RELATED STORY
6 WWE superstars who are sure-fire future Hall of Famers 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Stars that are guaranteed future Hall of Famers
RELATED STORY
10 current WWE stars who will 100% make the Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
10 current Superstars who will be in the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
8 Current WWE Superstars Who Have Already Had A...
RELATED STORY
5 Stars who need to go into the WWE Hall of Fame 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE legend has some strong words about...
RELATED STORY
4 Wrestling Legends who can be inducted into WWE Hall of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us