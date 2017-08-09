10 WWE records that may never be broken

A look at some of the most (and least) impressive records in WWE.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 09 Aug 2017, 13:10 IST

Given the lost history of the WWE, there have been several superstars that have accumulated impressive records over the years. Whether it's the longest title reign or most matches won in a row, this select few wrestlers can boast something truly special.

There are, of course, some records that people would prefer not to hold. In order to make a mockery out of certain individuals, there have also been credits given for shortest title reigns or most matches lost of all time. At least these superstars have something to set them apart from the rest of the roster.

For better or worse, there are records that will probably never be beaten. Here is a look at 10 of the best.

1: Longest WWE Championship reign: Bruno Sammartino - 2803 days

Professional Wrestling was a very different place back in the 60's and 70's. These were the days before cable TV and the internet and where wrestling wasn't so immediately accessible to the viewing audience. The world of kayfabe was a far more removed place that fans couldn't always tune into at the press of a button.

This also meant that fans weren't quite as demanding compared with today. In this day and age, a title reign lasting any longer than a calendar year is considered a bit dull. We go into every PPV half expecting the belt to change hands and for a new guy or girl to take the spotlight. Back in the day, however, title changes weren't nearly as common. In fact, if you only watched the WWWF during the 1960s, you would have only seen two WWE Champions in the entire decade. Buddy Rogers held the title for just 22 days, before dropping it to Bruno Sammartino who held the belt from 1963 to 1971.

This was a total of 2,803 days as WWE Champion, something that would be simply unheard of today. When CM Punk's reign lasted 434 days back in 2011/12, the commentators kept having to mention that it was the longest reign of the 'modern era', essentially confirming that there will never be a longer reign again.

Sammartino also holds the record for the longest amount of days as champion in total, with 4,040 days stretching over just 2 reigns. To put that into perspective, John Cena is fourth on that list with 1,254 days but it took him 13 reigns in which to do it.

There's a reason we call Bruno the 'living legend' of WWE. His name is synonymous with the WWE Championship and it will forever remain that way.