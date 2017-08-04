5 Former WWE Superstars you didn't know were still wrestling

A look at 5 former WWE employees who are still active in the ring.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 04 Aug 2017, 17:33 IST

Big in Japan.

Wrestling is a difficult business to get into, and even harder to leave. There aren't too many transferable skills from pro-wrestler to other forms of employment, unless you decide to go into movies or television.

This is why we occasionally see old wrestlers from our childhood appear at random independent shows or maybe even as part of big-time returns for the company they used to work for.

Considering the WWF/E has been the biggest promotion in sports entertainment for the past 5 decades, it's not uncommon to see former Vince McMahon employees pop up in other promotions. Here are 5 superstars that you might not know are still wrestling today:

#1 Taka Michinoku

Has he even aged?

Back when WWF was still trying to wrestle back control from WCW in the Monday night ratings war, Vince introduced a Light Heavyweight division to counter the increasingly popular cruiserweight division over on TNT. The company's very first champion was Taka Michinoku, a young Japanese high flyer that instantly connected with the audience.

Taka won the belt in a tournament, defeating Brian Christopher in the finals. His greatest moment in a WWE ring came at Wrestlemania 14 where he successfully defended the belt against Aguila in a match that almost stole the show.

Unfortunately, for the rest of his WWF/E career, Taka was treated more like a comedy jobber than a worthy champion, joining the team Kaientai and partaking in a series of semi-racist backstage skits. He left the company in 2002 and made his return to Japan.

After a period with All Japan Pro Wrestling, where he was constantly struggling with shoulder injuries, he made he way onto the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster in 2007 and still wrestles with that promotion today.

Considering the rise in popularity of that promotion in the US, more and more people are rediscovering the career of Taka Michinoku, somebody they perhaps had forgotten about. His time in the Light Heavyweight division showed us all how well he could go in the ring, and his current association with Suzuki Gun over at NJPW is a testament to how well he has looked after his body.