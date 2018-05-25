WWE’s 10 best international superstars

The best foreign stars from around the globe.

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 20:32 IST 5.46K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

We love Rusev Day!

While there are plenty of world-class American stars on the WWE main roster, there is also a parade of international names who have been on fire since signing on the dotted line with the company. Some took a while to get going and others are unbelievably underrated, but either way, they’ve all earned themselves a place on our list. Aren’t they lucky?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news.

We’re by no means suggesting that these 10 are the only ones of note, but let’s face it, they aren’t exactly going to care one way or another. Still, in an age where many fans are fed up with the state of the booking on a week to week basis, we should still be happy that we get to see such elite athletes performing so regularly.

With all of that being said, here are WWE’s 10 best international superstars - in our opinion.

#10 Peyton Royce

She keeps getting better

It would’ve been easy to put Billie Kay in here for some people, but to us, Peyton Royce has proven herself to be the breakout star of The Iconic.

They’ve both got great attributes and it seemed as if Kay would be the bigger name for a long time, but Royce has evolved in every single way imaginable. She’s got a great look, she’s solid on the mic, and her in-ring work is improving as time goes on.

She may not be the complete package yet, but given her age, it’s scary to think what she’s going to be capable of in a few years time.

Alongside Billie, she seems to be doing the whole Bella Twins act even better than Brie & Nikki did, which is quite the compliment given how underrated the sisters actually are. She’s not the best on the roster, but if Carmella can win the title, then so can Peyton.