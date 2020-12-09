10 WWE Slammy Award winners from 2015: Where are they now?

WWE recently announced that The Slammy Awards were making a come back after almost five years away from TV. The last time that the Slammy Awards were part of a live WWE show was back in 2015 and since then a lot has changed in WWE.

This was before the brand split returned, SmackDown became a live show on a Friday night and The Undertaker was still an active part of the WWE roster.

Superstars have come and gone over the past few years and WWE has become a completely different place. This means that this year's winners will be very different from the stars who lifted the awards five years ago.

Here are just 10 of the winners from 2015 and where the past five years of their careers have taken them.

#10. The Hero In All Of Us Award: Former WWE star John Cena

John Cena was pushed as the face of the company throughout his time working for WWE and one of the main reasons for this was because of the former World Champion's community spirit.

Advertisement

John Cena granted more wishes than any other superstar when it came to the Make A Wish foundation and often went out of his way to be there for his fans. This is why John Cena was the perfect recipient for this award back in 2015.

Back in 2015, John Cena was part of a feud with Rusev which took him all the way to WrestleMania, fast forward five years and the former 16-time World Champion hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 36 when he was defeated by Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match.

Cena has begun concentrating on work outside of the ring instead, recently being cast in F9 and The Suicide Squad.

Back in 2015, John Cena was in a relationship with fellow WWE star Nikki Bella, the couple has since gone their separate ways and Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh back in October.

Advertisement

#9. Double-Cross of the year - Damien Mizdow eliminates The Miz from The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Damien Mizdow's storyline with The Miz was one of the slowest burn feuds in WWE history, but it gave The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal one of it's most memorable moments back in 2015.

Mizdow turned on Miz sending him out of the match, much to the delight of the WWE Universe who had been waiting months for some kind of pay-off.

Just over a year after his Slammy Award win, Mizdow was released from WWE. The former star later went on to work for IMPACT Wrestling under the name Aron Rex before debuting in NWA back in October 2019 as Aron Stevens.