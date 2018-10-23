×
WWE SmackDown Live Preview- 23 Oct, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Preview
3.66K   //    23 Oct 2018, 19:50 IST

After that highly emotional RAW, we still have SmackDown Live
After that highly emotional RAW, we still have SmackDown Live

It is easy to forget that we still have two hours of main roster wrestling to go this week, considering what transpired on RAW. SmackDown Live will attempt to build to Evolution and Crown Jewel, in less than twenty-four hours from now. In this article, I shall give you a preview of what could transpire on the show, this week. As always, chime in with your comments.

RAW was a loaded show and I'm sure SmackDown Live will want to keep the momentum going. Some segments have already been announced for the show, and they seem like a real treat for fans. I wonder what other surprises SmackDown Live may have for the WWE Universe, this week.

Here is your weekly preview, readers. Let's connect again following SmackDown Live for a 'Best and Worst' analysis.

Here is your official trailer, before the show commences!

#5 Randy Orton's next victim revealed?

Could Rey Mysterio be next on Randy Orton's list?
Could Rey Mysterio be next on Randy Orton's list?

So, we saw Randy Orton with Evolution last week, looking all dapper in formal attire. However, that is not the Randy Orton we've been seeing over the past few weeks. Orton has seemed almost unhinged and malicious going after the favourites of the WWE Universe. Be it, Jeff Hardy or Tye Dillinger, everyone's felt his wrath.

I think it makes all the sense in the world that he might decide to target Rey Mysterio next. Mysterio is supposed to make a special appearance for Miz TV after qualifying for the WWE World Cup on SmackDown 1000. The Miz is also one of the competitors in the tournament.

I think it makes all the sense in the world that Orton will try and take Rey Mysterio out, ahead of the tournament, to create some real heat. Who knows what devious tricks he will have up his sleeve?



Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
