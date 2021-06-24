10 WWE Superstars who have the same finishers

Over the years, WWE Superstars have created and performed some of the most iconic finishers in pro-wrestling history. The finisher is the most impactful move in a Superstar's arsenal. Whenever a Superstar hits a finisher, it is almost guaranteed that the match will end there.

A popular and impactful finisher can incredibly help a Superstar to get over with the audience. Finishers like The Rock's Rock Bottom and Stone Cold's Stunner have captured the imaginations of millions.

In the current era of wrestling, it is extremely hard to come up with a completely original finishing move. That's why some of the most impactful finishers have been used over the years by multiple WWE Superstars.

In this article, we will take a look at 10 WWE Superstars who share their finishing moves.

#10,9,8: WWE Superstars Ken Shamrock, Kurt Angle, and Jack Swagger: Ankle Lock

The Ankle Lock is an extremely popular finisher!

In the late '90s, UFC legend, Ken Shamrock joined WWE and he immediately made a major impact. He was the one who created the Ankle Lock and made it extremely popular. Furthermore, his background in MMA made the Ankle Lock an extremely believable finishing move.

After Shamrock left the company, Kurt Angle used the move as his finisher. The Olympic Gold Medalist went on to win several Championships with the help of this move.

After Angle departed from WWE, Jack Swagger (aka Jack Hager) used the Ankle Lock as his finisher. He renamed it as The Patriot Lock but unfortunately wasn't able to make an impact like the two Superstars who used the move before him.

Presently, no one in WWE uses this move as their finisher but it is used as a submission move from time to time.

