10 current and former WWE Superstars who got engaged in 2021

WWE has gone through a lot of restructuring since the beginning of the pandemic. The company has undergone several budget cut measures resulting in many superstars being released.

However, the superstars have tried to remain positive and go through with their plans during the year. 2021 has seen several wrestlers get together and propose to their soulmates.

Fans have been treated to some good news as superstars made their relationships public. Several of the company's top names announced their engagement in 2021 to much delight of fans.

In this article, take a look at the ten current and former WWE Superstars who got engaged in 2021.

#10. WWE Superstar Dana Brooke got engaged to MMA fighter and boxer Ulysses Diaz

Dana Brooke has been signed to WWE since 2013. Even though she hasn’t had much success in the ring, Brooke has helped create many major storylines in the company.

Brooke was rumored to have been involved with Batista not too long ago. However, it was revealed that the two were just fooling around and were not in a relationship.

In July 2021, Brooke took to Instagram to announce her engagement to boxer Ulysses Diaz. It came as a surprise to many fans as Brooke had been attached to several former and current WWE Superstars in the past.

In an interview, Brooke revealed that it was former UFC middleweight and current Bellator star Yoel Romero who played the role of the matchmaker. She spoke about how she had butterflies in her stomach when she met him for the first time:

“We go to the restaurant…I'm waiting…I call Yoel…This is the first time in years, like, I had little butterfies because he put Uly on the phone. I see Uly on FaceTime and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, he’s scary looking, like who’s this guy?’ But, at the same time I was, like, ‘Oh, he’s sexy and has this, like, something special.’ I felt it immediately.”

The WWE Superstar felt a connection right away as the two started dating. One thing led to another, and the two got engaged earlier this year. It’s not yet clear when they plan to get married. Her relationship could even end up pulling Diaz to WWE someday.

