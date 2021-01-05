10 WWE Superstars who lasted less than five seconds in a Royal Rumble match

The WWE Universe has already begun predicting the Royal Rumble favorites for the 2021 edition of the event, which will take place on January 31. Until now, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Bobby Lashley have announced themselves as entrants for the Men's Rumble, while Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair are the confirmed entrants for the Women's Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble is the pay-per-view where countless Superstars have found their key to stardom. These performers go on to the main event WrestleMania, thus etching their names into the history books. The 2020 edition of Royal Rumble had the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre coming up victorious. He went onto defeat Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

It must be noted that before the event, McIntyre had been languishing in the mid-card, without having any proper direction. However, all it took was a single Royal Rumble win to propel him to the stardom he currently enjoys.

On the other hand, some Superstars have the kind of Rumble records to their names that they would want to forget. Lasting for below a mere five seconds, the following 10 Superstars had a rather comedic yet embarrassing performance in the Royal Rumble matches.

Note - Mike Kanellis is not included in the list as he got eliminated in three seconds in the Greatest Royal Rumble 2018, an event of little consequence.

#10 Bushwhacker Luke (WWE Royal Rumble 1991, 4 seconds)

Bushwhacker Luke and the greatest elimination in Royal Rumble history 😂 pic.twitter.com/fbHHMh7vBT — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) January 2, 2021

One of the funniest Royal Rumble eliminations of all time, Bushwhacker Luke entered the ring doing the Bushwhacker walk, with Earthquake of The Natural Disasters grabbing him and throwing him out from the other side of the ring. He continued to walk in the same manner until he left the arena.

Hulk Hogan came up victorious in the match, and he went on to face Sgt. Slaughter for the WWF Championship at WrestleMania VII, where he successfully captured the title.

#9 Titus O'Neil (WWE Royal Rumble 2015, 4 seconds)

Titus O'Neil

One of the most infamous Royal Rumble matches of all-time, the 2015 edition saw Titus O'Neil being eliminated in just four seconds by the duo of Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. Entering at No. 26, the former tag-team champion had absolutely no time to make any sort of an impact in the match due to his quick elimination.

O'Neil went on to have a couple of more hilarious Rumble performances, first during Greatest Royal Rumble 2018, where he slid under the ring during his entrance, and the other during Royal Rumble 2019, where he was eliminated in a mere five seconds.

The match was eventually won by Roman Reigns, who would go on to lose in the main event of WrestleMania 31, via a MITB cash-in by Seth Rollins.