10 WWE Superstars who have left the company so far this year

Over the past few months, many Superstars have left WWE. Most of these departures have been the result of mass releases, which the company has chalked down to budget cuts being the reason behind them.

Some of the releases have surprised the WWE Universe, with multiple stars let go from the company being former champions. Some stars have been released from WWE despite recently signing multi-year contracts. Others have been let go after appearances at huge events, such as WrestleMania 37, which was the company's first event in over a year with fans present.

Here are ten WWE Superstars who have left the company this year.

#10 Former WWE SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green hasn't had much luck during her spell in WWE. She appeared in 2014 as Daniel Bryan's therapist before finding success in IMPACT Wrestling. She returned to WWE as an NXT Superstar in 2018, but unfortunately suffered a broken wrist in her televised debut in 2019.

Green was then called up to SmackDown in late 2020, but once again broke her wrist. Despite signing a multi-year contract whilst away from television, Chelsea Green was one of many WWE Superstars released in April this year.

Since her release from WWE, Chelsea Green has started a podcast called 'Green with Envy'. Her 90-day no-complete clause is up next month. She has hinted online about a possible return to IMPACT as her successful Laurel Van Ness character.

#9 Former WWE NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream came to prominence as a contestant on WWE's reality series Tough Enough in 2015. Prior to this, he competed in a handful of independent wrestling promotions.

Following his stint in Tough Enough, Velveteen Dream (then known as Patrick Clark) was signed to a WWE as a part of NXT. He debuted the Velveteen Dream character in 2017 and, later in his run on the brand, was the longest-reigning NXT North American Champion.

Towards the end of his time in NXT, Velveteen Dream's appearances on the show were rather sporadic. His final appearance in NXT was on December 23rd, 2020. He was defeated by Adam Cole in his last match on the brand.

As Velveteen Dream's career in WWE began to come to a close, multiple accusations surfaced against the star during the Speaking Out movement. WWE claimed to have investigated the accusations but are said to have found no wrongdoing.

The star was released from his contract in May 2021. Following his release, Velveteen Dream released a lengthy statement online.

