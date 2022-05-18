×
WATCH: WWE Superstars who once lived together

Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin have been good friends since the start of their careers.
Piyush yadav
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified May 18, 2022 09:45 AM IST
It's well known that even the bitter enemies in WWE are good friends behind the screen. Most superstars work together, travel together, and in fact, some of them live or have lived together.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

While some of these pairs have teamed up on weekly programming, others may sound totally random as a pair. Watch the video in its entirety to learn everything about these pairs of wrestlers who once lived together.

These WWE Superstars once shared rooms

The 10 names we have chosen for our list in the video above are:

  • Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.
  • Drew McIntyre and Sheamus
  • Apollo Crews and Ricochet
  • Angelo Dawkins and Sami Zayn
  • Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin
Which of these names did surprise you the most? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
