10 WWE Superstars and how much they would lose with the new policy of third-party ban

The talk of the town right now is WWE's edict to its talent, banning them from using third-party platforms. Superstars are further instructed to terminate all their activities on these platforms within the next 30 days. Following is the statement from WWE:

"Some of you are engaged with outside third parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company. It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday October 2). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension, or termination at WWE's discretion."

This has sparked a massive debate as to how it could affect the Superstars. There are several WWE Superstars who use these third-party platforms to interact with their fans. It also acts as a secondary source of income for them.

Two of the main platforms in consideration are Twitch, a live streaming platform mostly used by gamers, and Cameo, a platform to get personalized messages from celebrities. In this article, we'll take a look at the Superstars using these platforms and how would they be affected by this new ban.

#10 Alexa Bliss (WWE SmackDown)

Alexa Bliss is one of the most loved WWE Superstars on the current roster with a huge fan base. Little Miss Bliss joined Cameo in July of this year and has quite a high rate for a personalized video at $399. Recently, a fan asked her out on a date on Cameo to which the WWE Superstar responded and politely turned down the offer. With the new rule, she recently changed her cameo to her real name.

Alexa Bliss is currently part of SmackDown where she has been teasing a new character ever since her encounter with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

#9 Adam Cole (WWE NXT)

Former NXT Champion, Adam Cole (Bay Bay) is one of the most active WWE Superstars on Twitch. Cole streams regularly on the platform where he plays games like Final Fantasy and interact with his fans. As per the Twitch Calculator, Adam Cole has a little over 40 thousand followers on Twitch and earns approximately $418 on average per video.

Adam Cole's twitch statistics

Adam Cole is one of the most accomplished Superstars in NXT history, being a triple crown champion on the brand. This coming week on NXT, he will be taking on Finn Balor to determine the new NXT Champion. With his massive popularity among fans, it might not be long before WWE decides to move him to the main roster.