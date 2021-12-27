10 WWE Superstars who have shared the same finisher

The finisher is the most important weapon in any wrestler's arsenal. Over the years, the WWE Universe has seen legends execute finishers to overcome opponents.

Some of the most famous finishers have been The Stunner by Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Pedigree by Triple H, The Rock Bottom by The Rock, Sweet Chin Music by Shawn Michaels, The Mandible Claw by Mick Foley, and, to top the list, The Tombstone by The Undertaker.

In a similar mold, other superstars have sought inspiration from these legendary finishing moves and have added them to their repertoire. In this article, we look at ten WWE Superstars who have shared the same finishers:

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and Former WWE Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (Mandible Claw)

The Mandible Claw is one of the most destructive finishers of all time in WWE. This submission maneuver causes immense pain to the opponent, making him pass out at times.

The finisher was popularized by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley in the 90s in his Mankind gimmick as he annihilated a host of opponents. In more recent times, former WWE Superstar 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has used it to good effect in overcoming his opponents.

Interestingly, The Fiend used the Mandible Claw on Foley on the July 22 episode of RAW in 2019. The Hall of Famer fell prey to the move, a moment remembered by fans to date.

#4. Former WWE Superstars CM Punk and Hideo Itami (GTS)

GTS (Go-To-Sleep) is a finisher used to great effect by former WWE Superstar CM Punk.

Punk, now an AEW star, destroyed several superstars with this move en route to the top during his WWE tenure. In a similar vein, Hideo Itami aka Kenta used this finisher during his WWE NXT and 205 Live tenure from 2014 to 2019.

The finisher was certainly one for the ages, generating a tremendous ovation from fans.

