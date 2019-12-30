WWE News: Mick Foley's honest reaction to The Fiend Bray Wyatt using The Mandible Claw

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

The Fiend attacks Mick Foley

Bray Wyatt attacked Mick Foley with The Mandible Claw in July this year and he has been using that finisher ever since. The Fiend is undefeated right now and the Claw has been his finisher almost every single time.

Mick Foley was the one who started using the move in WWE and he has now given his honest take on Wyatt using it. Foley appeared on Inside The Ropes and stated that Wyatt has done something even more special with the finisher than Foley ever did.

“I felt like when those lights went out and he put me down with my own hold that we had – that he, more than I, had done something special but I had been part of it”

The Fiend has beaten Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal title while Bray Wyatt faced The Miz and managed to win as well. At Royal Rumble, The Fiend will defend the title against Daniel Bryan once again.

Bryan earned the opportunity after beating King Corbin and The Miz in a triple-threat match on SmackDown last Friday. The former Planet's Champion made The Miz tap-out and will head to Rumble to face the WWE Universal Champion.