10 WWE Superstars who should return at SmackDown 1000

It's difficult to accept that there have already been one thousand episodes of the Smackdown. WWE's blue trademark aired its pilot episode back in April 1999 before becoming a regular fixture of the community TV that August.

Originally, a company to Raw, SmackDown became its own thing in 2002 after the new split. Complete with its unusual roster, it was famous to be the "land of opportunity", and helped establish the careers of several wrestlers, such as John Cena and Mr. Kennedy. Through time, it's provided us with hundreds of unforgettable moments and a few historical occasions, demonstrating that it needs to be taken every bit as badly as Raw.

1000 episodes is a major deal, and you may be sure that if WWE marks the event with a unique air, it'll be an unforgettable occasion. We know it will comprise three massive games and, with the latest news that maybe the show's biggest celebrity, The Undertaker, is set to come back.

Let us take a peek at ten additional WWE superstars who need to make their presence felt on the 1000th event.

#10 Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold helped reinvigorate WWE, together with his competition with Vince McMahon a part of the reason the organization's flagship show transformed to the cutting-edge Raw Is War. But he had a significant part in SmackDown's initial achievement.

Synonymous with WWE's Attitude Era, Austin was among the organization's top stars when the grim brand started and even co-headlined the pilot episode's most important event, teaming with The Rock. He'd then appear frequently on the series for the subsequent four decades, feuding with the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H, and the nWo.

The Texas Rattlesnake seldom appeared on SmackDown after his retirement from the in-ring contest in 2003, limiting his returns to this series that made him famous -- Raw. If his career had not been cut short, maybe we'd have seen a lot of him on the Blue brand, but it is undeniable that he left a significant effect on the show's early years and helped it grow into the success it is now.

Austin almost consistently returns for some of Raw's major landmarks, thus we should not be surprised when he shows up on SmackDown 1000 to dish out a couple of Stunners.

