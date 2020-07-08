10 WWE Superstars with unique skills and talents outside the ring

While several WWE Superstars have gone into acting, others possess some extremely unique skills and talents.

From scuba diving to graphic designing and film-making, there are many different talents you'll see on this list!

Some WWE Superstars are really multi-talented!

To reach WWE, wrestlers have to train and perform at the highest levels to ensure that they have what it takes to impress the masses. While WWE goes out to head-hunt for talent itself, several men and women approach the company themselves for tryouts, but are unfortunate unless they manage to outperform the others.

To live their WWE dream, several Superstars give up all they know and even drop out of school, so they can focus all their time and energy into preparing to make it to the company.

On the other hand, several other individuals make the time to do other things apart from training and wrestling and try to learn other skills and work on them to become good at them.

WWE Superstars such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, The Miz, and Batista have managed to try their hands at acting and made it big in that department.

However, instead of those who managed to acquire a skill after entering the industry or simply went into the acting business, we have compiled a list of WWE Superstars who have unique skills and talents that they’ve worked on for several years.

Take a look at 10 such WWE Superstars in the list below who have managed to hone in on some unique skills and talents over the years!

#10 Shayna Baszler

The Queen of Spades

Shayna Baszler is currently the most dominating woman in all of WWE, and with Ronda Rousey out of the picture, no one can counter that statement.

Baszler arrived in WWE after a successful Mixed Martial Arts run that saw her become one of the most feared women in the industry. Since then, The Submission Magician has been making her opponents tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch without breaking a sweat.

Shayna Baslzer is known as The Submission Magician in WWE

While many fans know that Baszler is known as The Queen of Spades inside the ring, some are not aware of the reason for such a distinct nickname. According to Baszler herself, she is good at card tricks backstage, and her skills and talent are the reason why she’s been given the nickname.

No. Like, magic tricks with cards. Card magic. (Although I do have a few killer MTG decks) — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 20, 2018

Even though she is seen as the most ruthless heel on television and a serious individual behind the scenes, it’s good to know that the Queen of Spades enjoys her ability to perform a few magic tricks which likely allow her to entertain her friends when they’re traveling together.

